To the editor:
Recently, the Daily Sun printed an article about good and bad bugs. It presented pictures of the hummingbird moth saying that it came from the “dreaded” tomato hornworm. Although it is in the same family, the hummingbird moth does not come from the tomato hornworm. The hornworm moth is completely different and is grey brown with narrow pointed wings.
I hope this can be corrected as many hummingbird moths may be killed needlessly as folks want to be rid of the hornworms.
Nancy Piper
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.