To the editor:
In his recently published letter in this newspaper, Peter Hill wrote: "In a recent letter to the Sun, Mike Rice of Wellfleet, Mass., disparages Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19."
That's a misleading statement because I clearly wrote about the people using the livestock dewormer ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19, not the ivermectin for human use which is obtainable by prescription only.
Now, before anyone trots off to their local farm store to purchase the livestock dewormer ivermectin with the intent of self-medicating with it, I strongly suggest that they get their doctor's opinion first.
Furthermore, in response to reports of people ingesting the livestock dewormer ivermectin to treat COVID-19 the federal Food and Drug Administration recently tweeted: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."
In other words: You aren't Mister Ed, Trigger or a cud chewer and you'll never run in the Kentucky Derby so don't even think about downing that goop.
Mike Rice
Wellfleet, Mass
