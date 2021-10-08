To the editor:
It's not all bad news for former President Donald Trump given that he didn't make the cut for Forbes' 400 richest Americans list for the time in 25 years.
In a 2016 interview, The Donald declared: "I'm the king of debt. I love debt." That's something to be proud of.
Mike Rice
Wellfleet, Mass.
