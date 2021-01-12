To the editor:
In reply to Quddus Snyder’s recent letter:
For a man who claims to have read history, we see you missed the elections of 1824, 1876, 1888, and 1960.
You called honest (albeit outraged) U.S. citizens treasonous, dastardly cowards guilty of absolute ethical corruption, and bastards.
You would rather that Americans lie down and peacefully accept corruption, as did Democrats when Joe Biden bribed the Ukraine, or when Hillary Clinton sold our uranium to Russia, then destroyed her computers?
You’d rather we all stand by and offer golf claps to have a “peaceful transition” to a dementia patient?
If Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney are your “heroes,” then Stalin had a name for you. He smirked and called your ilk “useful idiots.”
Mike Farquhar
Old Soldier, Still Good for Parts!
North Conway
