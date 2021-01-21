To the editor:
There is absolutely no effort on behalf of the Democrats, and some Republicans to bridge the gap between the extreme ideological and political divide in this country. They want blood and they want it bad. Letters by Leslie Davis and Paul Young were spot on. Interestingly, two of my moderately liberal friends recently admitted to me that something does not seem right.
We now have the House of Representatives that has impeached a president for a second time, along with a group of Republicans in tow. The lifelong establishment Republicans and Democrats are in crisis mode and see their family crime syndicate being threatened by millions of voters that are plain sick and tired of the chicanery.
Both parties will try desperately to quash a rising third party of Americans from opposing the Republicrat (Dems and Republicans) establishment. You Democrats will be happy to know that the Republican party is now done, they have excommunicated their voters. The goal is to never allow a third party to co-exist with the establishment Republicrats.
The Republicrats are demonizing millions of voters by using the Capitol breach as their scapegoat. Recent information and arrests now indicate that radical factions of BLM and ANTIFA were the first to breach the Capitol, disguised as Trump supporters, these same people were stupid enough to admit such in videos on social media. Other videos show the Capitol police voluntarily removing barriers.
NPR photojournalist Jade Saker was one of the first in the Capitol with Antifa leader John Sullivan, exclaiming, “We did it!” Also, radical BLM activist John Earle Sullivan was at the forefront screaming, “We are part of history. Let’s burn this [expletive] down.” And we can’t forget about the fur trapper and registered Democrat, Aaron Mostofsky from Brooklyn, N.Y., son of a prominent King County New York judge, donning a police vest and a Capitol Police shield. This breach looked like a movie set with protesters wearing furs, horns, carrying Confederate flags, and screaming to the gods.
Ask yourself a simple question: What the heck were these radicals doing at the front of the Capitol breach?
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
