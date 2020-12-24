To the editor:
Too many Americans are blind to the truth or refuse to look at the facts when presented to them. It seems that a generation or more want to understand the world from how they “feel,” not what is a fact.
I hear this line all too often, “I don’t feel that (insert subject) is true.” Many people didn’t “feel” that we could land on the moon, but we did.
Have you asked yourself what we are being ordered to do at the behest of politicians is worth the ultimate cost of lost businesses, broken families, depression, and social disconnect, but these same politicians don’t follow their edicts? Perhaps, there is another agenda.
The World Economic Forum under Klaus Schwab’s leadership released a video, ‘8 Predictions for the World in 2030,’ at the start of the video it states, “You’ll own nothing,” and “you’ll be happy about it.”
This whole COVID-19 crisis perhaps is a cover for the already collapsed economic systems of the world, as the world’s central banks don’t know where to turn with the collapse of Keynesian economics.
The cabal wants the “Great Reset” to destroy all your freedoms and liberties, destroy small businesses, destroy America, and make you a slave to Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, et. al., under Feudalist-Socialism where these uber-rich own everything.
Look familiar? But, don’t believe me, watch the video, and read Schwab’s book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset.”
Those driving the agenda are telling you exactly what they are going to do to you, but you will not listen! Submitting to their propaganda of fear and safety is their goal and dehumanizing us by forcing us to cover our humanity and unsocially keep ourselves separated, always in fear.
Do you know the last time human beings were forced to wear muzzles and cover their humanity? Answer: When Black human beings were slaves, to keep them quiet. I pray I am wrong with all this.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.