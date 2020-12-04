To the editor:
In response to letters of Graham Selby published Nov. 23 and Dec. 24, and Bruce Larson, Dec. 24, one knows they are over the target when you are getting flak, a metaphor to when World War II bomber planes were over their target and getting shot.
Selby and Larson are so stuck in the left-right religious paradigm they cannot think for themselves, so instead of an argument, Selby calls the writer a “clown,” and “conspiracy theorist” and boldly advocates for censorship, but ironically not for himself. My letters are not in support of the Republicans and Trump or against Democrats and Biden; it seems you cannot get past that paradigm. It is about us as Americans and our country, which is now in grave danger.
Larson’s oxymoronic letter is a classic example of double-speak, stating, “I fully support the First Amendment freedom of speech,” ... but goes on to say that my “…letter should have boldface disclaimer” because it is “not supported in fact and does not reflect the opinion of the Sun.” Larson and Selby must be taking lessons from Jack Dorsey at Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook where they censor and flag information that they don’t agree with.
History is ripe with examples of censorship, as one must only look at the 1933 “un-German” book burnings by the Nazi-dominated youth groups in Germany. The book burnings were a campaign to rid the Reich of dissenting opinion, and Selby and Larson seem to advocate censorship of opposing opinion. It seems that they only want to read what they believe is “their truth” as regurgitated from the mainstream media mouthpieces. Unfortunately, history is cyclical and repeats itself.
I have read the many affidavits this is considered evidence of hard-working Americans, that include postal workers, IT professionals, poll workers, city employees and many others claim they saw what amounts to massive voter fraud. Are all these people telling lies, or is it that you just do not want to look at the evidence because your paradigm of belief will not allow you to?
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
