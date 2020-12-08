To the editor:
Trumpty Dumpty said he’d build a wall,
Mexico would pay for it all.
His mouth, it offended, allies and friends,
His ignorance, apparently, never will end.
His bigotry massive, directed at all,
Who were not invited to the country club ball.
Many people await him, with vigorous lawsuits,
No longer can he stall their pursuit.
Corruption and lying were so commonplace,
Happening daily, an unprecedented pace.
His children and cronies were unqualified,
But they satisfied Trumpty, because they too, lied.
Lining his pockets was breaking the laws,
But Trumpty can’t read the Emoluments clause.
Violating the Constitution whenever it suits him,
Waving the flag only fools the dim.
Trumpty attacked anyone fool enough,
To hint that the Emperor stood in the buff.
Lock them up he’d say,
His supporters he’d sway.
Chant stupid slogans he’d tell them,
Nothing he could not sell them.
His treasonous actions swept under the rug,
Swamp Thing McConnell just gave him a hug.
Walking around every day in an infantile rage,
Three years old, the last time he acted his age.
Unprecedented number of hirings he made,
Due to his act, almost nobody stayed.
Daily he roared of massive fraud,
The judges all said his charges were flawed.
His sycophants howled, how can this be,
Put the Kool-Aid down, and maybe you’ll see.
He and his followers constructed a fantasy land,
They cannot see, he only cares for his brand.
All the King’s lawyers, and all the King’s liars,
Couldn’t put out his political pyre.
His pumpkin colored face just might be a match,
For a jumpsuit he would wear, if manacles they attach.
Americans saw through him, and voted for Biden,
Trumpty took it well, just kidding, he went into hiding.
In the swamp he is mired.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
