To the editor:
On Saturday, April 24, Frank McCarthy’s column consisted of a list of false claims Trump and his sycophants have made, without facts to support any of it. I’d understand printing it as a letter, but why was a collection of lies granted a column?
A side note to Frank; Trump already stacked the Supreme Court to attempt to use it as an extension of the Executive Branch, like he used the Justice Department. If they add justices, they’re not stacking the court, they’re un-stacking it.
On Wednesday, April 28, Robert Gillette’s letter correctly pointed out the only accurate piece of information in McCarthy’s column was that the Sun’s editorial had branded him “a rabid Trump supporter,” and adroitly points out that the column “reads as if written by an earlier McCarthy, as in Joe.”
On Thursday, April 29, Knute Ogren pointed out McCarthy’s lies politely, and Jeff Robinson’s letter stated that McCarthy’s column left him wondering about his (and all politicians’) cognitive abilities. Jeff accurately characterized McCarthy’s column as a “disorganized rant,” and added that Frank would be taken more seriously if he acknowledged the value of social programs he’s benefited from, rather than constantly railing about socialism (a favorite Trump cult dog whistle).
On Saturday, May 1, an insanely personal attack on Robinson from Ray Shakir appeared. Shakir apparently worships McCarthy, and attacked Robinson for having the temerity to question him.
It doesn’t work that way, Ray. When you lie in public, you’re going to get called on it. I have a friend who fought in Vietnam, who I consider a hero. If he published a litany of lies like McCarthy did, I would expect him to be taken to task for it despite my regard for him, and I wouldn’t lash out at someone for questioning his claims.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
