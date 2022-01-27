To the editor:
The MWV has its own Tucker Carlson now. Rich Luccarelli recently wrote a letter to the editor asking a number of questions that have been asked, answered, or debunked for years, but seems to be taking the Tuck’s approach of hey, I’m just asking questions here.
You know, burning questions like why didn’t we build an expensive, pointless wall, or why was the Keystone pipeline canceled? Coupled with his burning hot takes on presidents creating divisiveness in America; Rich thinks it was … Obama. Not that Trump guy that made bigoted statements about every group that didn’t look like him (well, in a general sense I mean, old and white, not orange with whatever that stuff is on his head), it was Obama that was divisive according to Rich.
Rich wants a strong military. Check! (When you spend more than the countries with the next seven or eight largest military budgets in the world combined, I think that item’s checked off).
Rich wants energy independence, and has fallen into the right-wing talking point that Trump had us on the road to that. They conveniently leave out that the reason that happened was that little pandemic thing Trump ignored and lied about kept a lot of people at home, dropping our energy use dramatically.
Rich wants to know Biden’s greatest accomplishment so far. I could go with getting an infrastructure deal done that several presidents had been unable to do, or the pandemic relief package, but I think it was far more important to the country to stop having the authoritarianism, narcissism, and egomaniacal behavior from our president that was making us a laughingstock around the world.
We have a normal presidency now, with ups and downs, not a cult. He doesn’t attack or banish anyone that dares to question or criticize him, he doesn’t have a squad of people scouring White House staffers’ social media pages to find out if they liked something from someone that has said something critical of him in the past, and then attacking them for it, or firing them, and that’s important.
For the misinformed out there that casually make reference to Nazi Germany or misuse quotes from our Founding Fathers in relation to our government doing what it’s supposed to do and trying to protect us, this is genuine authoritarian behavior.
Bob Drake, while correctly pointing out in a recent letter that the insurrectionists of Jan. 6 accomplished nothing positive, inexplicably claimed democracy was in no danger, came out “completely unscathed,” the impeachment of Trump was closer to a coup, and the Democrats are just overselling it because midterms are coming.
Apparently, Bob hasn’t heard the revelations of Trump’s detailed plan for his coup. Overturning the election was just the first step, and the coup continues, as Trump’s minions attempt to disenfranchise American voters in the hopes of increasing their chances, as they know Trump can’t win a fair election.
Both these letter-writers need, like many Americans, to go out and find the facts, which are readily available. Type why was the Keystone pipeline cancelled into Google, for instance, and you can readily learn why.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
