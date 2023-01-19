The midterm elections were hailed by many as a step back from the abyss for American democracy, but how much of a step back was it really? Yes, it was historic that the party in power lost so few seats, but while many election deniers/liars were defeated in swing states, many in red states won.
Swing states also rejected election liars for secretary of state, thereby making the 2024 elections more secure, as some of those people would have been in a position to overturn election results they didn’t like.
Many voters seem to have rejected extremism, which is fanned by the media disproportionately to raise ratings, sell newspapers, and garner attention for people that don’t represent the majority of Americans. Roughly 15 percent of American voters fall into the extreme left or right camps, but we hear more about them than the 85 percent of more moderate Americans. Why? Because it makes media companies more money via advertising, the rates of which are based on ratings and subscriber-ship. Americans tend to pay attention to the sensational, negative, and horrific more so than Europeans. It’s a chicken or egg question; do Americans do that because that’s what the media presents them with, or does the media present them with it because they’ve responded to it in the past? Personally, I think it’s the latter, as yellow journalism goes back a long way, and has been successful financially.
Still, many Americans are gripped by a fever of idiocy, swallowing lies from liars and remaining willfully ignorant, instead of investing a minute to find the facts. These people need to learn the same lesson as media personality Alex Jones, who is facing multiple lawsuits for his constant lies. A judge told Jones, “Your beliefs do not make something true.”.
