To the editor:
Bill Catalucci continues to mimic his cult leader’s behavior. Lie, get caught in lie, pivot to new lie, repeat. All while mangling the English language babbling insane, inane, infantile attempts at insults and ridiculous claims, just like his cult leader.
Caught red-handed telling yet another lie, this one about COVID carrying immigrants being transported about the country at taxpayers’ expense, Bill doesn’t respond with proof. No, that’s not the Trump-cult way. Instead, Bill comes up with yet another outrageous lie, that the FBI “was forced to concede that there was no credible evidence to link Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 five hour mini-riot.”
Here’s what The Associated Press says about Bill’s claim:
CLAIM: The FBI has cleared President Donald Trump “of any guilt, any connection” to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is no record of the federal law enforcement agency making such a statement.
Those are the facts, but Bill and his ilk don’t deal in facts.
Bill’s not alone in this behavior, however. James Pietrangelo had a whopper in his letter published on Aug. 25. His claim (without offering any proof, of course) was that “even die-hard Democrats are recoiling in horror as they see the unfolding result of a presidential election so unfree, unfair and fraudulent…” blah, blah, blah. No, James, only true Trump cult followers believe the Big Lie.
It’s been 10 months since the election, and not only has there been no significant voter fraud proven, but the lawyers who perpetrated the lie by filing ridiculous lawsuits are now being held accountable. Sidney Powell and eight other lawyers face sanctions and fines for what a Michigan judge called “a sham intended to deceive the court and the public.”
There’s a reason they can’t find facts to back up their claims.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
