To the editor:
If you knew nothing about Donald Trump before the first debate, he showed you everything you need to know that night with his insane behavior. More importantly, so did Joe Biden. Biden refused to back down, pointing out repeatedly that Trump was lying, that he has no plan, and doing a good job connecting with the people at home watching. He is clearly the humane, decent, qualified person Trump is not.
We know the racism, sexism, xenophobia, narcissism, paranoia and ineptitude Trump brings to the table. We know the Trump/Fox cult and its followers eschew facts, science and human decency. They confuse bullying with strength, lying with honesty and waving the flag while assaulting the Constitution with patriotism. They are a small minority, so if we do our duty as Americans and vote (no matter how much the Republicans try to suppress voting), they cannot doom us to four more years of this insanity. We have a solid alternative to the madness in Biden, and can move on from this dark period by electing him.
We need to eradicate Trump-ism so that the Republican Party is a viable option in our two-party system again. We need to send them a message that we won’t accept the divisiveness and bigotry they currently support, as well as the repeated treasonous actions they accept. A sound thrashing at all levels in the 2020 election would be the best thing for the Republican Party. Many Republican members of Congress are aware of the problems with their party but are too weak to stand up to Trump. Voting a Democratic Party ticket is the way to send this message.
To anyone who is still contemplating voting for Trump, here’s one final thought: Several former top aides to Trump have stated that his No. 1 priority has always been getting re-elected. To that end, the Trump we have seen is the best Trump is able to be. As far off the rails as the Trump crazy train is now, imagine how bad it could be when he no longer has to worry about re-election. It’s a chilling thought.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
