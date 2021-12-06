To the editor:
Sadly, our little corner of the world has proven to be a microcosm of America recently.
Nationally, Republicans continue to debase themselves to follow Trump’s every whim, with death threats against Republican members of Congress who voted for the infrastructure bill or removal from committees for not showing blind obedience to the cult leader.
Locally, Trumpicans criticized Ray Gilmore for reaching his breaking point with Trump over his insulting words about highly respected Republican Colin Powell upon his death. Not one iota of criticism from them of Trump’s horrible words about Colin Powell. No proof Ray made false statements, even about Ray Shakir’s homophobic comment not only leading to no criticism among the MWV Republicans, but instead leading to he and his wife being asked to host the next meeting. Many repeated lies and much outrage over anyone not unquestioningly supporting their dear leader in every lie.
Americans don’t seem to understand the threat to democracy. The Trumpicans are using the Republican party to disenfranchise millions of voters, and to make sure that no one with the ethics to stand up for democracy is left in a position of authority in the electoral process.
Trump is putting people in place that are part of his cult, that he knows he can count on to do whatever he tells them to do in future elections. So, instead of calling the Republican secretary of state of Georgia and telling him to find 11,000 votes and being refused, his stooges will simply ask him how many votes they need to manufacture to please him. Instead of realistically dealing with the fact they are a small minority of Americans, they are determined that not being able to win a fair national election not stop their agenda.
Their current operating model is, if you can’t beat ‘em, cheat ‘em. This is how democracy dies, and dictatorships start. To the Trumpicans out there, who still believe he should have been allowed to silence the media, override the courts and Congress, and basically remove all the checks and balances that make democracy the best political system devised so far, I encourage you to picture the worst person you can imagine is president. Now imagine them having the powers you seek to give to Trump (like the 51 percent of Republicans surveyed who said Trump should be allowed to postpone the 2020 election).
If that scares you, it’s because you know that person is a dictator, and could do whatever they wanted. While I can’t fathom anyone choosing Trump to run anything, maybe picturing someone else with the powers you want to grant Trump will make you see how insane that is, and how far it would be from democracy.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
