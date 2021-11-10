To the editor:
Ray Gilmore, who was very vocal in his interview on Facebook and other platforms, has never participated in an MWV Republican meeting. To my knowledge, he has never attended even one except when trying to become chair. He couldn’t possibly have any understanding of what Republican principles are, because he does not participate in anything we do.
He seems to have some notion Republicans sit around and discuss Donald Trump, mask mandates and vaccines all day. This is not true. Our goal is to help local, county, state and federal candidates get elected.
We want to support people who believe in our rights and freedoms and are willing to stand up for them. For example, there has been a lot of discussion about religious exemptions or medical exemptions when it comes to proving your status with an employer.
For me, and most Republicans, employees should never have to ask for an exemption because it is against the law for an employer to even ask for their status. Think about this, thousands of medical workers around the country who just one year ago were hero’s are now being fired because they refuse to provide private medical information, and not one Democrat or Ray Gilmore will stand up for them. Pretty sad isn’t it.
Gilmore has also on many occasions in this newspaper and Facebook discussed how he believes in forcing vaccine mandates. Because he supported the mandates, he supports using experimental drugs and even goes so far as requiring it.
Before anyone gets in an uproar because I dared call the vaccines experimental, all “EUA” Emergency Use Authorization of any drug not fully approved by the FDA is experimental. None of the big three vaccines were fully approved until this past August. And to be very clear, the vaccines for kids are still under the EUA guidelines. Here is the FDA website talking about EUA’s, https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-frequently-asked-questions.
Mr. Gilmore should ask himself, and his therapist, why was he willing to go overseas and kill people to protect citizens from a tyrannical government when he won’t even stand up and be vocal against a government that is forcing a non-approved vaccine? (Mr. Gilmore’s statements were made before Aug. 23, 2021).
Under the Geneva Convention and prior to August the vaccines would not be allowed to be given to prisoners of war. Why? Because they are still experimental. Go to https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docs/v2_rul_rule92 to learn more about how prisoners should be treated.
Mr. Gilmore is completely blinded by his own fear and is willing to force this fear onto every American by taking away their rights and freedoms. Republicans believe in personal responsibility which includes the sovereignty of their own body.
This is a most basic and fundamental right and freedom, and we support candidates with the same beliefs. Republicans are not anti-vax or anti-mask, if fact many wear a mask, have taken the shot, or have had COVID, we just want the government to stay out of that decision especially when the guy running the government has dementia. If you’re reading this, and believe as I do that we must take back our country then reach out to a local Republican chapter and get involved.
Michael DiGregorio
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.