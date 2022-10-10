I find it unbelievable the level of hypocritical lies District 5 candidate Patricia Pustell willing to direct toward Reps. Jonathan Smith and Mark McConkey. She accuses them of supporting special interest groups in her letter. What is hypocritical is she works for or volunteers for one of the special interest groups suing the town of Effingham.
Ms. Pustell, or the particular special interest group she is working with, even went so far as to hire a geologist to give seminars on the dangers of a gas station in this specific area. The sentence that caught my attention was when the geologist said, "because of the type of soil in that area, as little as 50 gallons of fuel leaking into the aquifer could cause quite an issue." What if a fuel delivery truck crashed and flipped over on Route 25? Should the state of New Hampshire ban vehicles on Route 25 to fuel deliveries? What about all the gas-powered boats on Ossipee Lake? What about the gasoline fueling station right on the lake? What about all the private homes surrounding the lake with home heating oil tanks? The questions are endless on this matter.
Many of the 650 names on the petition opposing the gas station live on the lake and are putting the lake and aquifer at risk every day, according to their "expert." This is hypocrisy at its worst.
This opposition by the special interests is about stopping a small businessperson that will meet all regulations from creating jobs and revenue for Effingham. Even more egregious is this special interest group has weaponized the gas station politically against two outstanding state representatives. Maybe an open debate between Mr. Smith and Ms. Pustell would show her inexperience. Jonathan Smith and Mark McConkey deserve your vote on Nov. 8th.
