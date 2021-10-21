To the editor:
The complaint I receive most from non-vegans by far is, “Stop forcing your vegan beliefs on us!’’ First, writing about what vegans believe isn’t exactly forcing anyone to do anything. And second, the dominant belief system concerning animals and their rights is carnism, which, after all, is about conditioning (teaching) people that it’s OK to eat and use some animals but not others (you wouldn’t eat your dog, right?).
There is no ideology on Earth more coercive than carnism. Those who eat meat and consume dairy, who wear leather and wool force their beliefs on others to such an extent that others die because of that belief. Billions of animals die each year for human use — just how forceful is that?
If it was the non-vegan (carnist) who was the one waiting in line to have their throat slit or was having their babies stolen from them like a dairy cow, or was about to be skinned alive, they’d be begging, sobbing, pleading for people like us (vegans) to speak up for them and save them (and we would).
So, looking at it from the victim’s perspective, if anything, the question should be, “Why aren’t vegans more forceful in proclaiming their beliefs?
For much more on veganism, and carnism please Google, “The Vegan Project — global, Michael Corthell.”
Michael Corthell
The Vegan Project
Bridgton, Maine
