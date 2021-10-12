To the editor:
The definition of insanity, paraphrasing Albert Einstein, is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. The world’s human population is seemingly locked into doing just that.
Eating animals and animal products is just not healthy for us, but we keep doing it expecting zero health consequences. And not only is eating animals unhealthy, the act of slaughtering them perpetuates a cycle of violence and human devaluation in all human societies. Still, we persist.
Having enlightened, compassionate viewpoints and positive future visions, vegans are often accused of being insane, or ridiculed and strongly criticized for acting kindly or humanely when in fact it is the world itself that is insane in the way it treats non-human animals (and, yes, human animals, too).
The question for the world to answer is this: If you don’t have to enslave and kill innocent animals for food in order to live and healthy life, then why do you?
For more information, Google the village vegan.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
