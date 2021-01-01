To the editor:
How can we increase the odds that our lives will get better in 2021?
I firmly believe in the law of attraction. Simply, this law states that we attract into our lives whatever we focus on the most. Basically this universal law is the manipulation of the subconscious mind, which will believe anything we tell it, positive or negative.
So if we can focus on positive thoughts and positive vibes, we will attract more positivity in our lives.
In the coming year, if you focus on being positive, enthusiastic and happy, you will have a very good chance of seeing the same reflected in your life.
Conversely though, if you enter 2021 with a negative attitude, chances are that negativity will almost certainly cloud your life.
To sum up, if you focus on positive thoughts, you will attract positivity. If you focus on negative thoughts you will attract negativity. Believe me this mental attitude works.
Always walk on the sunny side of the street. If you can't, always carry an umbrella.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
