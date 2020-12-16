To the editor:
I was presently surprised to see how many friends of Mount Washington are involved with the proposal to charge a fee to enter the Sherman Adams building on the summit.
I met Sen. Jeb Bradley when I ran against him for Congress in the Republican primary, and by the end we became friends.
Jack Middleton, representing the observatory, who suggested the fee increase, I met climbing volcanoes in Ecuador in the 1980s.
Middleton risked his life on a glacier at over 19,000 feet to help a young hiker in distress in a separate climbing group.
I would like to make two proposals for my friends to consider. First, that New Hampshire residents are not charged a fee. After decades of doing stonework on the summit, I can say it is an international zone.
Climbers and guests come from all over the world. Only a small percentage are from New Hampshire.
The other proposal is the ticket should honor the memory of Albert Dow, who died in a rescue operation in a Tuckerman Ravine avalanche.
I was not friends with Albert Dow, but my sisters were and traveled across the country with him to climb.
Michael Callis
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.