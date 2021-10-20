To the editor:
Concerning the story, “Bid to unseat Steiner from GOP group” in The Conway Daily Sun, a complaint mentions a lack of communication from Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee chair Steve Steiner to certain members concerning meetings.
I spoke to a mask-less Steiner at the recent school board meeting, and he volunteered his surprise that I was a Republican and said this may account for my not being notified of Republican meetings.
I was concerned like the rest of community concerning Mr. Steiner being hospitalized for COVID-19 after he addressed the school board with his middle finger. Thankfully, he claims to be just fine now.
As much as I was offended by Steiner giving the school board the finger and endangering children by refusing to mask up at a recent school board meeting at the middle school, still he was a better choice than the alternative Republican John Hartman. John, whom I do know, was the alternative to lead the Mount Washington Valley Republicans and the lopsided vote for Steiner reflected this.
I hope to attend the Nov. 15 Republican meeting at the Lobster Trap with guest Gen. Don Bolduc who I campaigned for by writing letters to this newspaper and flying an American flag over his campaign sign in Eaton on my property.
The previous time I saw Mr. Steiner it was at a Sen. Jeb Bush rally in Berlin during Bush’s Republican presidential campaign. Afterwards, I sent the Bush campaign an email saying that Trump was eating their lunch. I should have added “and the Russians, too.”
I am proud to represent the 10 percent of Republicans who will not support the twice-impeached sore loser former president Donald Trump.
The majority of Republicans disagree with me but that is what distinguishes a party of independence-minded freedom lovers from a tribe of blind followers.
Come out and attend the Nov. 15 meeting to hear Gen. Bolduc at the Lobster Trap and join the party — become a Republican. The party is only as good as its members.
Please join the Republican Party, especially if you are young and have concerns you would like addressed. It is also critical for anti-Trump folks to become Republicans to join the party even as well-respected and well-meaning party leaders pay tribute to Caeser.
My deepest condolences to Willie and the Zeliff family on the loss of their father, a Granite State Republican leader and former congressman, Bill Zeliff.
Michael Callis
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.