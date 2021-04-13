To the editor:
In response to Leonard Espie’s letter to the editor dated April 6 regarding the New Effingham Bridge I would like to address several false, inaccurate and misleading statements.
First, the transfer station will not be closed at any time during the Snow Road bridge project.
Second, to clarify the voters approved $300,000 for a “timber” bridge, not a “wooden” bridge as Mr. Espie stated. A “timber” bridge is more descriptive rather than factual. This bridge will be constructed with approximately 50 tons of steel and 30 tons of reinforced concrete with galvanized steel stringers supporting an engineered laminated wood deck. The laminated deck will be covered with a waterproof membrane then overlayed with in a typical asphalt road surface. The only other “wood” used in the bridge, timber guard rails which gives the timber bridge its name.
This build design meets NH DOT and federal highway regulations.
Hansen Construction’s bid price was $377,000. The conversation at town meeting was to try to make some changes to bring the price point down to what the town appropriated. At the same meeting, I informed the voters I was pursuing a grant from the USDA for 55 percent of the project cost, up to $250,000. My efforts were successful. The town received the grant for $250,000 for this timber bridge.
To utilize these USDA funds, we were required to make some design changes that would bring the bridge to a higher level of engineering and construction standards. As part of the design changes the amount of steel to be used increased. Over the past 15 months, the cost of steel and other materials has risen significantly. The new bridge total is now at $405,000. However, the taxpayer cost will not exceed $244,000. This represents $56,000 under the town’s appropriated amount of $300,000.
Third, Mr. Espie states the engineering costs are $94,300 for HEB Engineers’ services. This amount is speculative, not actual. At the start of contract negotiations with HEB Engineers, the USDA on-site engineering requirements were unknown. We budgeted for the higher amount should full-time on-site engineering become a requirement.
Fourth, Mr. Espie states the contract for engineering services never went out for bid per procurement policy. In 2018, after having interviewed a total of five different engineering companies, HEB Engineers was selected as the town’s engineering firm. Perhaps Mr. Espie has forgotten, but his signature is on the initial contract that I presented, which hired HEB Engineers for both the Snow Road bridge and the Elm Street bridge projects.
Fifth, Mr. Espie’s alternative plan of an aluminum culvert fails on numerous levels. The aluminum culvert was presented to our engineering firm and deemed to not be a viable option. 1. N.H. DES permit requires a 46-foot clear span over the water; the aluminum culverts are limited to 35-foot spans. 2. NH DES does not allow closed bottom culverts in Tier 3 stream crossing. 3. The wider the culvert, the higher the arch, 35 foot span culvert would raise the road height approximately 5 feet. 4. Proposed cost of $160,000 was for a 30-foot culvert which did not include any engineering, removal of existing bridge or permitting costs, etc. A truer estimate for this proposal would be about $500,000 and would be fully paid for by tax dollars.
Michael Cahalane
Chairman, Effingham Board of Selectmen
