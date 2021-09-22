To the editor:
The Intervale Viewpoint hotel project smells like a wedding venue to me. The Town of Conway is literally having the veil pulled over their eyes.
As a native and current full-time resident of Intervale and with 20+ years in the wedding industry, I say this with confidence. Weddings require outside vendors who are not employees of the hotel: florists, photographers, videographers, hair and makeup artists, photo booth operators, desert service, ceremony officiants and musicians, DJ’s or live bands, catering and bar staff, speciality vendors like late night food trucks, cigar rollers, etc all need access to the property and parking.
Is the Scenic Vista their overflow parking plan? Guaranteed to echo across the valley floor “Don't Stop Believing” will be the police detail cue that guests will soon be “enthusiastically” making their way across a dark Route 16.
I understand something will be built, but there are many grey areas surrounding this particular project and the unfortunate timing of all of it could leave a scar on our landscape for decades to come.
Please show your support for the nuisance complaint at the September 23, 6 p.m. planning board meeting at the Marshall Gymnasium at Kennett Middle School.
Meghan Simone
Intervale
