To the editor:
To assert, as a recent contributor did, that he “fully supports the First Amendment freedom of speech clause,” but, clearly does not really support it. To suggest that a letter to the editor should have a “boldfaced disclaimer that the opinion is not supported in fact” is inappropriate.
Most of us who have been to school hardly need such a thing in a small-town newspaper. We can generally separate news facts from opinions. Furthermore “facts and evidence-based reporting” are generally not found on opinion pages. They are called opinions for a reason. They may, or may not be factual, but only the writer’s perceptions of current or historical events. Facts are reserved for actual news articles.
Another contributor actually advocated outright censorship by saying “Mr. (William) Marvel should not be “allowed” to air his (distorted) view of history” in the Sun’s pages. Wow.
Finally, as much as I loathe the nasty rhetoric of our local Bottoms-Up resident, I would not support censoring him either. If adults can’t bear to read a difference of perspective or opinion, no matter how outlandish or erroneous it may appear, they need to stay off the editorial and opinion pages. Censorship is a very slippery slope.
Maureen Ferguson
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.