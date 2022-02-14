When Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes began the journey to battle short-term-rentals, his rhetoric was that we needed clarification for the voters. He also stated that he wanted clarification on the zoning that exists in town so they could lay the issue to rest. He kept stating that he tried to avoid this and regulate them — painting the picture that he was neutral.
The ruling came out and was clear, easy to interpret and very specific. This is what Tom Holmes wanted was clarification, and he got it. At the most recent town meeting, multiple members of the community spoke against pursuing this matter any further and pleaded with the town not to appeal. Not one constituent was present who voiced their desire to pursue.
Now, the town is going to appeal the ruling "because the cost estimated by their attorney was only $10,000 to appeal." Wait one minute! Nobody voiced their desire to pursue, we have a detailed ruling stating STRs legitimacy and multiple residents within the community spoke against pursuing it.
This seems like it's Tom Holmes' personal vendetta to try and prove that he is right, not wrong. Is this how he wants to leave the town upon his retirement? To paraphrase his comments at Tuesday's selectmen's meeting: Well, I'll be retired so I won't have to deal with it. The board chuckled and said, "Gee thanks Tom." It's clear as day of his bias towards the issue after his article in the Sun, after the ruling, stating that STRs are a business like a hotel. He cannot hide from his swayed decisions anymore.
When are we going to stop this reckless pursuit and irresponsible actions of the leaders of this town? I believe that Tom Holmes is being negligent and not listening and representing the people of Conway properly. Just to throw $10,000 away when that money could be used to help fund the bathrooms seems irresponsible.
Enough is enough. Put an end to the madness and stop the corrupt and negligent actions of this small town politician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.