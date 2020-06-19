To the editor:
Jim Leslie in a letter to the editor wrote on May 12 that although he won’t vote for any other Republicans this fall, he will vote for Gov. Chris Sununu. I respectfully ask him to reconsider. If your political beliefs basically line up with Democrats, it’s a mistake to re-elect the governor.
As a result of the 2018 elections, the New Hampshire Legislature turned blue. However, it was thwarted at nearly every turn by Gov. Sununu’s excessive use of his veto power. He refused to negotiate with Democrats and vetoed 57 bills in 2019. (The previous record number of vetoes in one session was 15.)
Do you think we should have a minimum wage in New Hampshire? More reliance on solar energy? An end to gerrymandering? Paid family and medical leave? Expanded net metering? All these bills and 51 more passed in 2019 and were vetoed by the governor.
Meanwhile, he has done little to address, or even acknowledge, climate change. And in 2018, before the Democrats swept the Legislature, he signed two voter-suppression bills. (One of them was recently struck down by a New Hampshire court because it was unconstitutional; the other is in litigation.)
If you support values embraced by Democrats, please don’t vote for Sununu. He undid much of the hard work of our Democratic legislators and most certainly will do so again if re-elected.
Mary Wilke
Concord
