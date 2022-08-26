I will vote for Bobbi Boudman for state representative District 7 for many reasons most important of which is Bobbi’s track record in public education. As a parent, substitute teacher and a roll-up-her-sleeves participant within the whole school community, she’s there to help with a cheerful and bountiful energy. I take seriously access to, and opportunity for, a fair and equitable public education. Bobbi Boudman will be that representative, she’s been there and takes it seriously, too.
I have known Bobbi for several years, long before her decisions for candidacy. Reading her “Position on Issues” I see a conscientious person who walks the walk, will take seriously the oath of office, and hold true to her word. Bobbi is not someone who says all the right things and then plays the political game. I encourage everyone to read her position on a wide range of topics important to all. She will not shy away from the tough calls.
Bobbi’s life experience spans from small business owner to large urban planning involving thousands of citizens, for-profit to non-profit, arts, theater, and athletics. I encourage you to read her bio, about her family, and position on issues. Get to know her as I know her. You can decide for yourself of course.
Finally, in her own words;
“Join the fight to help protect our public schools against extremist legislation, protect our environment, protect our right to privacy against government intrusion, and keep the wall up between church and state. NO legislation should infringe upon our private and personal liberties as set forth in our NH State Constitution.”
