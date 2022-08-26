To the editor:

I will vote for Bobbi Boudman for state representative District 7 for many reasons most important of which is Bobbi’s track record in public education. As a parent, substitute teacher and a roll-up-her-sleeves participant within the whole school community, she’s there to help with a cheerful and bountiful energy. I take seriously access to, and opportunity for, a fair and equitable public education. Bobbi Boudman will be that representative, she’s been there and takes it seriously, too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.