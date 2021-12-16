To the editor:
I worked for one of the state liquor stores until recently. I no longer work there due to an upcoming surgery. The managers and staff are great people and the job is difficult.
It has been made more difficult due to staffing shortages, mostly because of the low staff pay of $12.56 hourly. When I started in June, we had many cashiers. At this time, and after my leaving, there are only three. The state will not hire full time workers, 27 is the max hours one can work, there are no benefits, except for managers.
Now COVID is rampant, vaccinations and masks are not required for staff, and customers can enter mask-less. The job is hard enough, but front end people, including myself, have been criminally threatened, sworn at for refusing sales. Scary individuals loiter at closing time, among other drama.
The managers are worked to a frazzle, 50-plus hours, six days a week with less people than ever before. Lines are long, trucks cannot be unloaded, stock not put on shelves due to staff shortages and now COVID and required staff quarantines.
The liquor commissioners need to take a hard look at a situation that is at a breaking point. Raise the hourly rate to a competitive level, offer full-time jobs with benefits, listen to your managers, they're the experts.
If this doesn't happen, stores may have to close, profits will go down, and as one of the areas that create much revenue for the state, liquor will no longer be the saving grace of the bottom line of a beleaguered budget in Concord.
Mary Ramp
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.