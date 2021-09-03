To the editor:
On Tuesday the front page of The Conway Daily Sun with a smiling Gov. Chris Sununu with 500 lucky passengers on the Conway Scenic Railroad. The trip lasted for three hours. In the two photos that were printed, the governor nor any of the passengers were wearing masks.
Three days later, Sununu himself quarantined saying he didn’t feel well. He canceled his meetings for the day to make sure he hadn’t contracted COVID.
The train trip was crowded and people were in extremely close quarters. The governor showed a lack of judgment that day.
The pandemic is not over, people.
Mary Kohnke
Glen
