To the editor:
First and foremost, I know that I am not alone when I say that I was shocked to hear about this utility-scale solar electricity generation facility proposed for Lovell, Maine.
I read the 610-page application submitted by Walden Renewables. Apparently, there was a pre-application process, “telecommunication facilities” designation and land leases that were obtained well in advance of the application date. Congratulations on keeping a secret — well done. This and the toxic waste site that these decommissioned panels will leave behind will be your legacy. Remember when asbestos was all the craze and touted for it’s energy efficiency? The carcinogenic harmful health effects still to this day linger in the air.
The mere thought of approving a large-scale solar electricity generation facility at the proposed site of Shave Hill (previously known as Swamp Road, aka Old Scoggin Trail) is in direct conflict with the visionaries of the Town of Lovell Comprehensive Plan of both the 1970s and 1990s.
Lovell is a destination because its natural beauty has been preserved and respected through time. Walden admits the thousands of 15-foot-high panels will be visible from the scenic view point on Christian Hill Road.
Despite their attempt to downplay the negative environmental impact, clear-cutting 171 acres is in violation of Maine Audubon best practices. This area was a significant migratory trail for the Native Americans and early settlers. The integrity of this trail has remained intact for centuries. I believe it is eligible for a Rural Historic District designation.
If it takes 610 pages to mitigate all of the negative impacts of this proposal then perhaps the answer is clear — no, not now, not ever. If the landscape of Lovell does not possess an appropriate site for this massive construction of solar arrays, then perhaps it is time for Walden to seek an alternate site.
This is a massive multimillion dollar project. It will disrupt the precious ecosystem and disturb the natural wildlife habitat. There will be noise. It will be an eyesore that will be seen from a distance. Water will flow downhill and into Kezar Lake Lower Bay with potential for flooding properties. The irony of “Walden” Renewables. I didn’t buy a homestead adjacent to a zoned industrial park.
While I support green energy initiatives, much of the energy harnessed will be exported. As I assess the risk/benefit equation, Lovell loses and Walden profits lots of “green.”
It appears that the fate of the town rests in the hands of a few. Please have the wisdom and foresight to preserve the town’s integrity as a nature lovers paradise for generations to come.
Man has already defaced many a landscape, let’s not let this historic scenic landscape enjoyed by generations of past, present and hopefully future succumb to the greed of Walden Renewables.
Mary Jo Laniewski, D.O.
Lovell, Mane
