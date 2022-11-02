To the editor:
I am a 79-year-old grandmother with many years of experience at canvassing voters. I have never known a time when I was so frightened for the fate of our country.
Why? Because a vast majority of Republicans claim to believe the lie that Donald Trump was deprived of the presidency in 2020 through voter fraud, despite the failure of his 63 lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of President Joseph Biden's election. Scores of unscrupulous lying journalists, radio personalities and ridiculous QAnon conspiracy theorists are chiming in with the same big lie, turning part of our country into a crazy house of confused, deceived people unwittingly helping their deceivers to steal them blind.
Who benefits from the repeated lie? The richest people in America.
Chief profiteers are the owners and leaders of the fossil fuel industries, now making more money than they have made in many decades. They are using the world's hikes in oil prices as the excuse to raise your cost at the gas pump. Inflation is their cover for raising inflation. These same richest people are putting huge amounts of money into PACs to elect Republicans. Why? Because Republicans let them do exactly what they want to our prices, our landscape, our Supreme Court, the laws of our land.
The Republicans meanwhile say they are going to take away your "entitlements." They use the word "entitlements" contemptuously to make it seem your hard-earned benefits are the bon-bons of a bunch of spoiled children. See how their rich funders with scream if you try to take away their entitlements to the 15 percent and 20 percent capital gains tax rates on their vast investments.
Who do you think will get the next big tax break if the Republicans win?
Vote Democrat all down the ballot to save us all from them.
Mary Breasted Smyth
Tamworth
(1) comment
Right on Mary! As as stated in my letter in today's edition, ''A vote for any Republican candidate at any level is a vote to end democracy in America.''
