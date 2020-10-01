To the editor:
After the horrible “show” that Quddus Snyder put on in front of Trump supporters at the Lobster Trap, The Conway Daily Sun should ban publication of any of his letters. He’s “The” embarrassment, Mr. Laracy — not the Trumps.
Regarding the subsequent vandalism at Bill Cuccio’s private home, Democrats should make restitution along with an apology. Running a restaurant is a hard, never-ending job, particularly during this “pandemic.” How many Democrats’ homes or businesses have been trashed? Answer? Zero.
Many Republican headquarter volunteers are tired and angry of hearing from our visitors: “Our signs were stolen or vandalized” — far more now than in previous campaigns. Republicans don’t ride around and remove or deface Democrats’ signs. Republicans have had to endure counterprotesters at many of our events over the years. Republicans do not organize to harass Democratic events. So maybe Mr Butler, Mr Corbett (and others) should get a handle on their loose cannons.
Republicans have been rather quiet, non-rebellious or vindictive for a long time. Many Republicans are getting to the boiling point. We discourage, not encourage, harassment, vandalism or violence of any kind, it’s not the New Hampshire way.
You can vote whatever party you believe, but we must accept and live with one another. If you lack respect and common decency, don’t expect others to tolerate your incivility.
Mary Ann Shakir
North Conway
