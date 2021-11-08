To the editor:
Steven Steiner was elected chairman by a majority of members of the Mt. Washington Valley Republican Committee ... twice.
Ray Gilmore didn’t like the “results of (first) free and fair election” — Gilmore lost.
Regarding “what Trump did:” My investments went up, unemployment, gas, inflation and taxes went down. The economy boomed, accordingly, I guess I, too, have drifted “far to the right of center.”
Gilmore writes about an “incited armed insurrection.” The only armed people at the Capitol were the police. Undercover federal workers encouraged people to enter the building, not Trump. Gilmore, you are the perpetrator the “Big Lie” — not Steiner.
Steiner wrote a letter to the Conway Sun and the MWVRC apologizing for the “finger incident.” He admitted his offense. So how can you say he was “unapologetic.” Once again — you lie. Only after the MWVRC organization expanded did you express interest in membership. Perhaps it was because you were defending this country. Thank you for your service.
Why can’t Republicans of every stripe get along? We all want the same thing, pride of our country, proud to be Americans no matter sex or color. Freedom to think for ourselves, to speak our mind and to respect the Constitution as written.
I will vote for anyone who puts America and Americans first and strives for law and order. If that makes me a “right winger” so be it. If you are not happy with the direction of the MWVRC, start your own endeavor.
Eight members did not vote for Steiner. Maybe they’d like to join you — that’s your prerogative.
The future may tell a different story: perhaps there will be no committees, just “Shut up and Obey,” the mandates of the dictators.
Mary Ann Shakir
North Conway
