To the editor:
On Wednesday I was about to leave my apartment when I noticed that a Census taker was going through my apartment building. I sat down and waited about an hour when I noticed him driving away! He walked right past my door and did not knock or leave a form for me to fill out.
Is this our tax dollars in action? I guess certain people just don't count in this Age of Trump.
Well, we only have a few months left.
Martin Call
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.