To the editor:
Over the last three months, we have felt the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we stand resolute in our commitment to assist members of our community wherever and however we can.
Now, with the recent uprisings in cities across the nation, we have been struggling with trying to find the right message. As an arts organization, do we stay silent and neutral during these pivotal moments in history?
In the end, we feel that theater, and the whole theatrical experience, stem from emotion. Our art, and our job as creators of theater is to evoke emotion, and to use that emotion to tell a story. If we are not taking our collective emotions as artists and contributing to this storytelling process, we have failed as artists and humans.
We open our hearts and emphatically reject the evils of racism that have shaped the life chances of many in our nation for far too long. To quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” We stand in solidarity with those fighting for social justice, and issue this call to the community, because we can no longer afford to remain silent.
The recent deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia remind us of the work that needs to be done to affirm the inherent worth and value of every member of our community. The repeated attacks on the well-being of people of color erode the bonds that are necessary to move our nation forward, together.
Simply put, all lives cannot matter until every person in our country is able to pursue their own personal journey without fear of harm simply because of the color of their skin, or where they live, or whom they love.
The successful pursuit of that future requires both conversation and dedicated action across the lines that traditionally divide us. We encourage residents of the Mount Washington Valley to join this call to community by:
• Listening to the concerns and fears of those whose experiences might be different than ours
• Learning from what is happening across our nation and across our region to better confront our challenges in our own backyard
• Leveraging our talent and resources to amplify the voices and experience of those who are traditionally overlooked.
• Leading on issues of mutual concern and progress.
• Educating yourself and the people around you. Deepening your understanding of how racism affects us all by reading anti-racism resources and having conversations with family and friends.
Lastly, join the movement for Black Lives Week of Action.
Contact your congressperson and let them know that you condemn police brutality and racial profiling.
We hope you will join us in answering the call to community.
Mark Sickler, Board President and Artistic Director
M&D at the Eastern Slope Playhouse
North Conway
