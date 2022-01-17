To the editor:
Dave Van Note’s comments in this paper Jan. 13 regarding the pro-STR/anti-local control SB 249 were spot on.
If you care about having a decent quality of life with more peaceful and secure communities, tell State Sen. Jeb Bradley and the members of the Legislature to vote no on SB 249. This bill has nothing to do with property rights that have already been diminished by current zoning and planning laws.
We must not sell our towns and villages to out-of-state profiteers who are motivated by disconcerting selfish interests.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
