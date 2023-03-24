To the editor:
On Feb. 17, I sent an email to the selectmen with six questions regarding the dissolution of the Conway Village Fire District. To date I have not been provided with any formal answer from them.
To the editor:
On Feb. 17, I sent an email to the selectmen with six questions regarding the dissolution of the Conway Village Fire District. To date I have not been provided with any formal answer from them.
Although one selectman did tell me that he had made up his mind and supported the move to dissolve and that he wanted “all or nothing,” meaning fire and rescue and water/sewer operations.
To be clear. I do not oppose the town creating a water/sewer department if the entire process is well thought out and thoroughly explained to the voters beforehand.
In an attempt to be fully informed before votes are cast, I seek answers to the following questions, Since the selectmen have not addressed my questions directly, I am compelled, as a public service, to provide answers to voters based on my research.
1. If the voters of the CVFD dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024, will the voters of the town need to vote in order to establish a town water department? My answer: yes.
2. If the answer is yes, would this require a warrant article for the April 2024 town meeting? My answer: yes.
3. If yes, what entity will operate the business of the now defunct CVFD for the first quarter of 2024? My answer: the town. (but without a voter approved budget appropriation.)
4. What would the impact be on the citizens of the defunct CVFD if the town meeting rejects the establishment of a town water department? My answer: they would be left with debt with no way to continue water/sewer operations.
5. Will the selectmen need to prepare provisions in the town budget for the expenses of running a new town water department in order to continue the services the citizens of the CVFD currently have? My answer: yes.
6. What are the selectmen's plans for water department operations if CVFD dissolves and the voters of the town reject the establishment of a town water department? My answer: The town has no legal plan if voters refuse to support a town water department. (Off to court we go.)
On Tuesday March 28, the voters of the Conway Village Fire District should amend the date of dissolution from Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025. That would be a wise move. Let us proceed in a decent and orderly manner — shall we?
Mark Hounsell
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.