To the editor:
To anyone who might care what I think, the current sitting president of the U.S.A. committed an egregious criminal act of instigating insurrection against the American people. By doing so he has immediately become unfit for the office entrusted to him. He should be prosecuted and when found guilty, he should be punished.
From this day forward, this traitor to our great nation has forfeited his right to be president as he has broken his oath of office in such a way that people have perished as a result.
I now refuse to acknowledge that he is the legitimate president. He has disgraced himself. I pray that for the next two weeks, criminal Trump does no more harm to America.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.