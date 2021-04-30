To the editor:
The people have spoken — their will is now known. There can be no commercial activities in any residentially zoned district in the town of Conway. To their credit, in spite of four of the five selectmen being supportive of the recently defeated short-term-rental ordinance articles, the board acting quickly made it clear the town will begin enforcing the current law that prohibits STRs in residential neighborhoods.
As we brace for the anticipated assault on the expressed and legal will of the people via lawsuits by the many disappointed absentee landlords and other mammon-inspired profiteers, we should be mindful of what is at stake.
First, does our form of government really allow for people to legally adopt zoning regulations or not? If not, all bets are off as it pertains to further commercial development.
Second and more important, will Conway’s full-time resident citizens support the board of selectmen as they enforce the prohibition of operating STRs in our town’s residential neighborhoods and the expenses associated with defending against legal actions? I hope so and I believe so.
The assaults against the ban must be met with our resolve to fight until the town prevails. We must not fatigue and grow weary as the legal battles take center stage. Ultimately, what is at state is the future of not just Conway but the entire Mount Washington Valley. Will that future include the wonderful opportunity for families to thrive in peace and comfort or will STRs destroy the serenity of neighborhoods and drive families and children away?
I commend the selectmen for enforcing the law. I trust their wisdom and their legal counsel. They deserve our support. They are the defenders of our homes.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.