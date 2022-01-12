To the editor:
Has the town of Tamworth learned nothing from previous mistakes?
It seems very unprofessional for the selectman to approach the sheriff’s department to obtain information about contracting police coverage without first discussing the matter with Chief Littlefield. If the selectmen have issues with our police department they need to sit down and work with the chief to find solutions.
Why do selectmen want coverage controlled by an elected position? I voted for Sheriff Richardi and feel he does an excellent job. I have lived in Carroll County my entire life and grew up in a law enforcement family.
But people need to realize that the office of sheriff can turn bad in a single election cycle. If we contract with the sheriff’s department we are relinquishing the control we have to a politically driven department. Tamworth will still be paying for salaries, uniforms, cruisers and the current police station. Do the math. It will not save money nor provide a better service.
Integrity, honesty and transparency is what Tamworth needs. In my opinion, the current department has demonstrated all three of those qualities.
Not that many years ago, Tamworth had a top-notch rec. department, but behind closed doors in the blink of an eye it was gone. The struggle to build back what we had is being played out before our eyes and it is a tough battle.
The people of Tamworth need to stand up and not allow current elected officials to do to our police department what past elected officials were able to do to our rec. department.
Marie Whyte
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.