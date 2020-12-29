To the editor:
There was a recent Tele-Talk response to the question of having town meetings in the gymnasium or online, in which a person replied that too many townspeople do not have computers or the financial means for monthly internet access.
I want to take this opportunity to be sure everyone knows that the Gibson Center, with the generous support of the Tufts Health Foundation, has a program called “Equip, Train and Connect.”
We have partnered with the Conway Public Library and Tom Albert of Computer Port to be able to provide free refurbished desktop and laptop PC computers, free training in internet, email, Zoom and TeleHealth and Spectrum has a discounted internet rate of less than $30 a month for those who qualify. We can help you access any or all of these components. The Gibson Center is working hard to keep all seniors and other citizens connected, especially during this time of COVID-19 restrictions. If interested, please call 603-356-3231 and ask for Jill Reynolds.
Marianne Jackson
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.