To the editor:
Our valley lost a legend on Monday with the passing of Jim Davis. To be honest, it still doesn’t feel real to write those words. Jim’s positive spirit and caring nature were contagious; you felt better when you were with him. He was kind, he was generous, and above all else, he was loving. He loved his Shack, he loved this valley and most importantly, he loved his two children, Ben and Emily.
I first met Emily as a kindergartner at Jackson Grammar School. There are three of us (myself, Emily, and PJ Benson) who attended school together until high school graduation. Emily was the only girl in our class for a long time, but as the daughter of Jim and Jill, she handled herself just fine. She was so incredibly caring and no matter how much I annoyed her, she always had my back. And boy, did she love her father. When we were in 6th grade, her parents had divorced a few years prior, and she told me that when she was at her mom’s, the one thing in the world that she wanted to know was that her dad was home safe.
Throughout the years, there were two things that stuck with me when I saw Jim. First, he was always excited to see me. Do you know how nice it is to have someone always be thrilled to see you? Second, when I asked about Emily and Ben, he was always so proud to tell me how well they were doing. His face lit up and you could truly feel the love radiating out of him.
So tonight, raise your glass to Jim and feel his love. He was truly one of a kind.
Malcolm Badger
Intervale
