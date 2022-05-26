I graduated from Kennett High School in 2015 and currently have the privilege of serving as one of the Kiwanis Advisors for the Key Club. In that capacity, I’ve had the pleasure of advising several outstanding student leaders, including our 2021-2022 Key Club vice president and KHS Student Body President Liz Bouchard.
Along with many of you, I’ve been following the dress code revision debate with great interest, especially with Liz leading the efforts and being the student representative to the school board.
The dress code debate has elicited strong opinions from everyone, including students, staff, school board members and members of the community. No matter what the outcome ends up being, I truly hope that we all can come together and appreciate the bravery that Liz has shown over this past year.
It is not easy being the messenger, especially in a challenging year dominated by the pandemic, and the courage and guts that Liz has had to put herself out there and stand up for her student body’s beliefs should be commended.
We all must remember, Liz is only 18 and yet, the confidence, poise, and, yes, bravery she has shown inspires me, and should inspire all of you. In January of 1986, after the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation, saying that “the future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.”
I know that the court of public opinion can be very cruel, and some of the comments that Liz has received have been very discouraging. I can only hope that Liz continues to fight, stand up for herself and be brave, because if she does, her future will be extremely bright.
