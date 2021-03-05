To the editor:
Great work, Conway Sun, destroying this kid’s future before he even steps foot in a courtroom. How dare you spread this and any logical person can see this kid was set up to be persecuted before seeing a courtroom.
Waited a year for him to be 18, waited until he was 18 to arrest. Way to go.
Then the superintendent draws more attention sending an area-wide email. If he is tried and found to be guilty in a fair trial which I hope is still possible, and found guilty, then, yes, he should endure the punishment, but he has his whole life to live if he is found innocent with this on his record.
M. Cummings
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.