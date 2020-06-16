To the editor:
This is in response to Russ Lanoie’s June 10 column on education and the trades. I agree the Mt. Washington Valley Career and Technical Center is an educational opportunity for local students.
Mr. Lanoie writes that he has worked in the trades for over 50 years. What I noticed missing is his status as a parent and did his children attend trade school? It would have added so much more to the article.
Separately, I am writing because I have begged, yes begged, for an interview to be on the Tamworth School Planning Committee. I answered the ad for the appointment May 25. I have corresponded with Meredith Nadeau multiple times, who informed me the moderator makes the decision of the appointee and will get back to me, which has failed to happen.
The RSA does state by appointment but does not mention how candidates are vetted. I am a qualified candidate.
Lorna Gordon
Tamworth
