To the editor:

I am a candidate for Tamworth School Board clerk and treasurer. I have effective, successful business and managerial skills. I am a long-time resident of Tamworth.

If elected I will be a dedicated unwavering steadfast, tax-paying school board member. I value education and your vote.

Lorna Gordon

Tamworth

