To the editor:
Carroll County needs Kim Tessari as county commissioner from District 2. Tessari’s legal and medical training and accomplishments are the ideal qualifications for the issues facing the county.
Her professionalism, courtesy and respect for others will benefit all employees, taxpayers and residents of Carroll County.
Please give your vote to Kim Tessari in the Republican primary.
Linda Teagan
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.