To the editor:
The once beautiful Intervale tree has finally met its fate.
To the editor:
The once beautiful Intervale tree has finally met its fate.
The information says it came down easily because it was rotten. That is hard to believe. It had beautiful leaves all summer and fall. I cannot believe how extremely short-sighted our town officials have become.
The town and surroundings are at the mercy of greedy officials who only think of money, money, money. When I first came to hike here in 1972, I was completely in love with North Conway, and its old-fashioned feel, so unlike hundreds of towns that faced development and the wrecking ball.
Sure, North Conway still has some unique little shops and restaurants, but so many of the old New England buildings have been torn down to make room for ridiculous businesses.
How many car part stores do we need? Granted, our no tax shopping draws thousands and we have more shopping than anyone needs, but we are saturated at this point.
We will soon have four grocery stores, who will work at all of these businesses? When Walmart arrived, it was not supposed to have a grocery store, but that sure changed.
Oh, I forgot about the push for parking meters in North Conway, another scheme to make money.
May I ask, who is going to work to police these? Must we be like every other cookie-cutter town that has been destroyed by greed?
What happened to affordable housing for workers? Maybe we could let them rent space in the back of some of our auto parts stores. The monstrosity that will be built in Intervale will finally do us in.
What a shame, thanks town officials for wearing blinders. I wiill miss that beautiful tree.
Linda Stetson
Center Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.