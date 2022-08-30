To the editor:

Our children are returning to school. A private or religious school, unlike a public school, can teach a child this: None believers will go to hell or non-believers are infidels or women who get abortions are murderers or whatever they want as defined by their faith, religion or sect. They have the legal right to teach what they want, no matter how demeaning.

