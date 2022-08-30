Our children are returning to school. A private or religious school, unlike a public school, can teach a child this: None believers will go to hell or non-believers are infidels or women who get abortions are murderers or whatever they want as defined by their faith, religion or sect. They have the legal right to teach what they want, no matter how demeaning.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of New Hampshirites with other views have to pay higher property taxes to underwrite private schools that can demean our children’s lifestyles or belief systems. You can’t do that in public schools.
State Rep. Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro is an advocate for private and religious schools. He introduced what would become New Hampshire’s divisive language law. It dictates what public school teachers can say about race and religion. If they misspeak, they can be fired and their school district sued. Cordelli wrote that into the law. His law is force-feeding state policies onto local school boards.
Yet, Cordelli doesn’t think that same law should apply to private or religious schools; they can teach whatever they want about you and your children, no matter how negative, and force you to underwrite these schools via the Cordelli-backed Education Freedom Accounts paid for by your tax dollars.
Fortunately, there is a check and balance. If you live in Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro, you can vote Cordelli out of office in November. You can replace him with someone who won’t allow your taxes to be used to demean children because of their religious beliefs or lifestyles.
