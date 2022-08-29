To the editor:
What a gem you have in North Conway: North Country Fair Jewelers. But the best gems they have are not for sale. It’s Brian Smith, his son-in-law and staff.
On Aug. 9, I was desperate to find a jeweler who could repair my cut off wedding band (due to a previous accident). My problem was finding a jeweler who could do it before Aug. 11. (Our local jeweler could have done it, but their “repair” person was on vacation).
The reason I was so desperate to get it fixed on such short notice was because my dear husband of 35 years had just passed and I wanted our bands linked together before his calling hours. I needed a miracle and god granted me one. The day before I got several phone numbers of jewelers — none open on Monday.
Monday night I opened your paper and on page 2 was NCFJ’s ad. I called them at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, talked to Brian, who said they could fix my ring, just get it to them by 4 p.m.
When me and my friend Peggy got there at 11:30 a.m. everyone seemed excited when Brian said, “The rings are here.” Brian’s son-in-law looked at them and said they would be ready in a half-hour. I said I’d take my friend to lunch and be back.
When we returned he had our wedding rings forever linked together, bright and shiny as the day we put them on each other’s fingers 35 years before! My tears of sadness turned to tears of joy. When I thought nothing could top the joy in my heart I said, “Thank you so much! Now let me pay my bill and I will get out of your hair.”
His reply “Oh, no charge. It’s what we do. We are sorry for your loss and hope this helps.” Hope this helps. I am a complete stranger, calls with a “broken” ring (and heart) with a seemingly impossible task because of time constraints, who needs a miracle, and you grant it. You not only helped, you healed part of my broken heart.
I will forever be grateful to Brian and all at the NCFJ for helping a desperate stranger with such a wonderful act of kindness.
Laura Towle
Gorham
